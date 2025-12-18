Financial Strategies and Expansions: A Deep Dive into Asset Management and Economic Growth

ASK Alternates, affiliated with the Blackstone-supported ASK Asset and Wealth Management Group, has announced the successful raising of a private credit fund totaling Rs 569 crore. The company reports that over 75% of the corpus is already in motion, and two investments have achieved early exit within the fund's initial life cycle.

In Mumbai, the World Hindu Economic Forum is gearing up for a two-day event focusing on economic strategies and wealth creation based on Hindu civilizational values. Key speakers include industrial magnate Sajjan Jindal, Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Nitin Gadkari, alongside startup founders and state leaders.

Further, IIFL Capital Services has reached a significant milestone with its Portfolio Management Services surpassing Rs 500 crore in assets under management, just six months after its launch. Additionally, Micro Mitti, primarily a domestic real estate co-investment entity, has expanded its presence by establishing an office in Dubai aimed at drawing investments from the diaspora.

(With inputs from agencies.)