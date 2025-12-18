Left Menu

Financial Strategies and Expansions: A Deep Dive into Asset Management and Economic Growth

ASK Alternates of the Blackstone-backed ASK Asset and Wealth Management Group has launched a private credit fund worth Rs 569 crore, with significant deployment and early exits. Concurrently, the World Hindu Economic Forum is set to discuss economic growth, while IIFL Capital reaches Rs 500 crore AUM, and Micro Mitti expands to Dubai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 20:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

ASK Alternates, affiliated with the Blackstone-supported ASK Asset and Wealth Management Group, has announced the successful raising of a private credit fund totaling Rs 569 crore. The company reports that over 75% of the corpus is already in motion, and two investments have achieved early exit within the fund's initial life cycle.

In Mumbai, the World Hindu Economic Forum is gearing up for a two-day event focusing on economic strategies and wealth creation based on Hindu civilizational values. Key speakers include industrial magnate Sajjan Jindal, Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Nitin Gadkari, alongside startup founders and state leaders.

Further, IIFL Capital Services has reached a significant milestone with its Portfolio Management Services surpassing Rs 500 crore in assets under management, just six months after its launch. Additionally, Micro Mitti, primarily a domestic real estate co-investment entity, has expanded its presence by establishing an office in Dubai aimed at drawing investments from the diaspora.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025