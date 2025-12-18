Left Menu

Meloni Seeks Patience in EU-Mercosur Trade Deal Talks

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni supports the EU-Mercosur trade deal but urges patience to secure domestic backing. She communicated to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva about needing time to align Italian farmers with the proposal. Contentious points include the protection of local agriculture.

Updated: 18-12-2025 21:39 IST
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has expressed her support for the trade deal between the European Union and South America's Mercosur bloc, requesting patience for garnering domestic approval, according to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

During a press briefing, President Lula disclosed that Meloni called him on Thursday, assuring that while she is not against the agreement, she requires roughly a month to persuade Italian farmers to endorse the deal.

The trade deal, finalized last December after 25 years of negotiations, is facing opposition. Italy, among other nations, has voiced the need for additional measures to protect its agricultural sector before supporting the agreement.

