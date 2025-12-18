Prime Minister Modi's Historic Visit to Assam: A New Era for Fertilizer Production

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the state is of profound symbolic and substantial importance. During the visit, PM Modi is set to unveil a statue of Bharat Ratna Gopinath Bordoloi, further solidifying the historical significance of his presence.

In a groundbreaking move, Modi will also become the first Prime Minister to visit the BJP State Headquarters in Assam. He will engage with 25 top-performing students as part of the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' program while traveling on the Brahmaputra River. Additionally, PM Modi will pay his respects at the Sahid Smarak, a memorial dedicated to the Assam Agitation martyrs.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, overseeing preparations in Dibrugarh, highlighted the larger industrial and agricultural impact of the new ammonia-urea plant in Namrup, underpinning the state's economic aspirations. This development not only echoes the Centre's commitment to the Northeast but also marks a significant leap in local industrial growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)