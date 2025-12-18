Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi's Historic Visit to Assam: A New Era for Fertilizer Production

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's significant visit to Assam includes unveiling a statue, visiting BJP State Headquarters, and launching a major fertiliser project. The new ammonia-urea complex at Namrup, a long-awaited development, promises to enhance Assam's industrial base and support regional agriculture through improved fertiliser supply.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the state is of profound symbolic and substantial importance. During the visit, PM Modi is set to unveil a statue of Bharat Ratna Gopinath Bordoloi, further solidifying the historical significance of his presence.

In a groundbreaking move, Modi will also become the first Prime Minister to visit the BJP State Headquarters in Assam. He will engage with 25 top-performing students as part of the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' program while traveling on the Brahmaputra River. Additionally, PM Modi will pay his respects at the Sahid Smarak, a memorial dedicated to the Assam Agitation martyrs.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, overseeing preparations in Dibrugarh, highlighted the larger industrial and agricultural impact of the new ammonia-urea plant in Namrup, underpinning the state's economic aspirations. This development not only echoes the Centre's commitment to the Northeast but also marks a significant leap in local industrial growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

