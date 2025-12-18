Left Menu

Karnataka's Financial Discipline: A Double-Edged Sword

Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda expressed concern over financial discipline penalizing the state. Presenting the Karnataka Appropriation Bill, he criticized the Centre for exploiting Karnataka, branding it a 'golden goose.' Opposition leader R Ashoka highlighted a 2.95% revenue deficit, but Gowda deemed it manageable under the FRBM Act.

Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has voiced his concerns, stating the state suffers financially despite adhering to discipline. Presenting the Karnataka Appropriation Bill worth Rs 6,279.87 crore, Gowda accused the Centre of exploiting Karnataka, labeling it as the 'golden goose.'

In the discussion, Opposition Leader R Ashoka highlighted a rising revenue deficit of 2.95%, approaching a financial crisis threshold. Gowda, representing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, dismissed these fears, stating the deficit remains under the 3% cap set by the FRBM Act.

Gowda noted that while many states engage in reckless borrowing, often ignoring the FRBM Act, those who respect it, particularly southern states, face adverse consequences. He emphasized that Karnataka ends up disadvantaged for adhering to financial prudence, highlighting a systemic double standard.

