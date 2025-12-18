Left Menu

Haryana Farmers Struggle with Rs 60,816 Crore Debt: Relief on the Horizon?

The Haryana Assembly revealed that over 25 lakh farmers in the state have outstanding agricultural loans totaling Rs 60,816 crore. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini discussed measures to aid indebted farmers, including relief schemes and One Time Settlement programs, which offered significant debt waivers in recent years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-12-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 23:02 IST
Haryana Farmers Struggle with Rs 60,816 Crore Debt: Relief on the Horizon?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the Haryana Assembly, it was disclosed that the state's farmers owe a staggering Rs 60,816 crore in agricultural loans, affecting over 25 lakh farmers.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, addressing the assembly, spoke of existing relief measures, including zero-interest crop loans and One Time Settlement (OTS) programs benefitting thousands.

The government is extending these OTS schemes until March 2026 to provide further aid, as economic relief for indebted farmers remains a pressing legislative focus.

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025