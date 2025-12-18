Haryana Farmers Struggle with Rs 60,816 Crore Debt: Relief on the Horizon?

In the Haryana Assembly, it was disclosed that the state's farmers owe a staggering Rs 60,816 crore in agricultural loans, affecting over 25 lakh farmers.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, addressing the assembly, spoke of existing relief measures, including zero-interest crop loans and One Time Settlement (OTS) programs benefitting thousands.

The government is extending these OTS schemes until March 2026 to provide further aid, as economic relief for indebted farmers remains a pressing legislative focus.