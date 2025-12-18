Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Green Cess Initiative: Paving the Way for a Greener State

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed displeasure over delays in collecting 'green cess' from vehicles entering the state. Intended to curb pollution and boost revenue, the collection process aims to leverage AI technologies for efficiency. Efforts align with national environmental goals and regional economic advancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 18-12-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 23:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to promote environmental sustainability and bolster revenue, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has emphasized the urgent collection of 'green cess' from vehicles entering the state. The initiative aims to address pollution concerns while enhancing financial resources.

During a recent review meeting focused on revenue collection for the 2025-26 fiscal year, Dhami expressed dissatisfaction with the delay in implementing the cess collection. He urged transport department officials to expedite the process, underscoring the importance of meeting financial targets through effective methods, including AI-based technology to minimize tax evasion and improve digital registration.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the strategic utilization of forest resources for economic growth, emphasizing the development of commercial plantations and medicinal herbs. These measures are part of broader efforts to align regional growth with national environmental goals, embodying Prime Minister Modi's vision for the decade.

