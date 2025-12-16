Left Menu

Judge Highlights ICJ's Role in Environmental Protection

Judge Leonardo Nemer Caldeira Brant emphasized the importance of states exercising due diligence to prevent environmental harm. At a VIT Chennai conference, he discussed the ICJ's role in international environmental law and cited disputes over natural resources and wildlife protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-12-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 21:31 IST
  • India

Judge Leonardo Nemer Caldeira Brant of the International Court of Justice stressed the vital responsibility of nations to exercise due diligence in preventing harm to the climate system, during a keynote address on Tuesday.

Speaking at the conclusion of a conference on international law for environmental protection at VIT Chennai, Judge Brant underscored the ICJ's mission in spurring preventive measures against environmental degradation by countries.

He delved into the history and progress of International Environmental Law and highlighted the ICJ's pivotal role in resolving disputes concerning natural resource use and the safeguarding of marine and wildlife. The event was presided over by VIT's Vice President G V Selvam and saw remarks from Justice R Suresh Kumar and Prof T Thyagarajan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

