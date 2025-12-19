Left Menu

Women's Outrage: United Protest in Kolkata Against Nitish Kumar's Actions

Women in Kolkata staged a protest against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for publicly removing a female doctor's veil. The incident, perceived as misogynistic, received widespread criticism. Rally participants stressed that Kumar's actions were disrespectful, urging a demonstration for women's dignity and autonomy. The protest included both Muslim and Hindu women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-12-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 00:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Kolkata, a large group of women marched in protest on Thursday evening against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's controversial action. The protest, sparked by an incident where Kumar removed the veil of a female doctor, has drawn widespread condemnation for its perceived audacity and disrespect towards women.

Priyadarshini Hakim, affiliated with senior TMC leadership, emphasized the need for a national outcry against Kumar's actions, describing them as misogynistic. Other protesters highlighted the importance of protecting women's dignity in a democratic society, criticizing Kumar's behavior as inconsistent with constitutional values.

The protest attracted participants from diverse religious backgrounds, underscoring a unified stance demanding an apology from the Bihar CM. The incident, captured in a widely shared video, has put Kumar in a challenging position, with allegations of undermining Muslim traditions and gender sensitivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

