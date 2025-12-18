Controversy Unveiled: Bihar CM Faces Backlash for Veil Removal Incident
Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey claims ignorance regarding a female doctor refusing duty after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar allegedly disrespected her by removing her veil. The incident, widely criticized, has led to a legal complaint filed against Kumar. The ruling NDA emphasizes respect and empowerment for women.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 18-12-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 21:51 IST
- India
Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey stated he was unaware of reports about a female doctor's refusal to join duty after CM Nitish Kumar was seen removing her veil publicly.
Despite the growing controversy, Pandey highlighted NDA's commitment to women's empowerment, aiming to diffuse tensions surrounding the situation.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Raju Nayyar lodged a complaint against Kumar for allegedly offending Muslim women's religious sentiments, with the court set to hear the matter in January 2026.
