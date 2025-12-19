Left Menu

Crypto Presales Surge: DeepSnitch AI Leads the Race

The SEC outlined how broker-dealers can handle tokenized stocks, promoting institutional crypto adoption. Coinbase expanded in Poland via Blik mobile payments. Meanwhile, DeepSnitch AI's presale nears $829,000, touted as the best crypto investment with 100x potential, featuring live tools and staking.

Updated: 19-12-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 15:51 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The SEC's recent guidance allows broker-dealers to custody tokenized equities under existing regulations, signaling a green light for institutional crypto adoption. Traditional market infrastructure will integrate these blockchain-based securities, marking a significant milestone for the crypto industry.

Coinbase is rapidly expanding its reach, tapping into Poland's financial ecosystem via Blik mobile payments, targeting nearly 20 million users. The move aims to reduce friction and drive further crypto adoption among consumers in the region.

In the crypto investment landscape, DeepSnitch AI is garnering attention, raising over $829,000 in its presale. With live AI tools like SnitchGPT and uncapped staking, it presents a compelling opportunity for significant returns, positioning itself as the top choice among investors seeking substantial gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

