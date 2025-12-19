Arunachal Pradesh Powers Up: Gongri Hydroelectric Revival

The Arunachal Pradesh government has taken a pivotal step towards boosting its energy sector by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Patel Engineering Limited to revive the Gongri hydroelectric project. The 144-megawatt project, located in West Kameng district, has been stalled for years but will soon see the light of day with new commitments.

This revival marks the first project under Arunachal Pradesh's broader policy to tackle unfinished hydropower initiatives. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein emphasized the state's commitment to innovative policy solutions to ensure the timely execution of energy projects. The agreement embodies investor confidence and reinforces policy stability in the region.

The Gongri project, which requires an estimated investment of Rs 1,700 crore, will be executed under the BOOT (Build-Own-Operate-Transfer) model. Patel Engineering aims to complete it within 48 months from re-allotment, with an expected commissioning date in December 2029. Such initiatives are vital for the state's long-term energy security and sustainable development ambitions.

