Reserve Bank of India Board Tackles Economic Challenges

The Reserve Bank of India's Central Board convened on Friday to deliberate over prevailing global and domestic economic challenges. The meeting marked the board's 620th gathering, led by Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

Key outcomes included the approval of a new risk-based deposit insurance framework for banks, as noted in a recent statement. Additionally, discussions encompassed a review of central office department activities and the upcoming 2024-25 Trend and Progress of Banking report.

Among attendees were Deputy Governors T Rabi Sankar, Swaminathan J, Poonam Gupta, and Shirish Chandra Murmu, along with other central board directors like Nagaraju Maddirala and Satish K Marathe.