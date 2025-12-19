Fuel Smuggling Crackdown: Wyden Challenges Maritime Giants over Cartel Links

U.S. Senator Ron Wyden has reached out to seven prominent maritime shipping companies amid an investigation into cartel-linked fuel smuggling activities between the United States and Mexico. Wyden seeks explanations from these firms about their procedures for ensuring their tankers are not utilized for transporting illicit hydrocarbons, according to letters reviewed by Reuters.

The letters, sent by Wyden who is the senior Democratic member of the Senate Finance Committee, highlight a growing issue where stolen crude and unauthorized fuel shipments become the second-largest revenue stream for Mexican cartels. The U.S. Treasury identifies this as second only to drug trafficking, with cartels integrating themselves within North America's expansive energy industry.

Wyden aims to ensure both shipping firms and the U.S. government maximize efforts to halt this revenue flow. The senator's inquiries reference a Reuters probe that detailed how the alleged scheme operates and exploits weaknesses within the U.S. energy sector. The letters were addressed to major global oil tanker operators, requesting due diligence reports by January 10, 2026, to confirm their tankers are not participating in illicit fuel transport.

(With inputs from agencies.)