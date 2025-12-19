Left Menu

Explore the Cultural Tapestry of Ladakh: An Invitation to Experience Heritage and Unity

Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta invites people to its cultural celebration, the Mahotsav, emphasizing natural beauty and collective identity. The event highlights 'swadeshi' ideals and promotes heritage, entrepreneurship, and social harmony, while aligning with sustainable development goals through 'Panch Parivartan'.

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta extended an invitation to citizens nationwide to visit the Union Territory, urging them to explore its natural beauty, resilient communities, and rich cultural heritage. This initiative reaffirms the administration's commitment to cultural unity and inclusive development.

Speaking after inaugurating the three-day "Mahotsav – Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh," Gupta emphasized the importance of the event in celebrating the region's cultural heritage, entrepreneurial spirit, and collective identity. The Mahotsav showcases local artisans, performers, and entrepreneurs, highlighting traditional knowledge and innovation.

Gupta underscored that the Mahotsav, themed "Panch Parivartan," represents a platform promoting self-awareness, citizen duty, and environmental protection, fostering social harmony and sustainable development. He noted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on transformative development in the Union Territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

