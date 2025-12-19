Left Menu

China Eases Rare-Earth Export Controls Amid Global Pressure

China announced the resumption of rare-earth metal exports for civilian use, responding to global calls, including from India, to lift export controls. Beijing's restrictions, attributable to geopolitical tensions, impacted electronics and defense industries globally. The decision underscores China's rare-earth market dominance, accounting for 70% of mining and 90% of processing globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 19-12-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 20:32 IST
In a significant move, China has announced the resumption of rare-earth metal exports for civilian applications. This decision follows persistent global appeals, notably from India, urging Beijing to ease its stringent export controls, which were initially imposed amid geopolitical tensions.

According to China's Foreign Ministry, export restrictions were not targeting any specific nation but were necessary for maintaining peace and stability globally. However, the resumption emphasizes civilian use only, ensuring that these critical materials are not utilized for defense manufacturing.

China, a powerhouse in the rare-earth sector with controlling stakes in mining and processing, has faced pressure from major importers like the US, EU, and India. The country's role as a supplier of these crucial minerals underscores the global reliance on China's rare resources for modern technological and industrial applications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

