India-Oman Trade Boost: Zero-Duty Access For Key Exports
The India-Oman free trade agreement offers zero-duty access to various Indian exports, enhancing trade opportunities. Implemented within three months, it covers goods from regions including Surat and Pune to Visakhapatnam, while also benefiting IT professionals and several sectors through significant tariff eliminations.
India's exports to Oman, including jewellery from Surat, engineering goods from Pune, and marine products from Visakhapatnam, will enjoy zero-duty access, thanks to a new free trade agreement.
The comprehensive economic partnership agreement signed in December is expected to be in effect within three months, opening new avenues for IT professionals and business services from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana to enhance their market presence in Oman.
Oman's offer to eliminate duties on 98.08% of its tariff lines will cover nearly all Indian exports. This development promises to bolster sectors such as gems and jewellery, textiles, leather, sports goods, and agriculture, including products like meat, eggs, and honey from various Indian regions.