Left Menu

Kotak Mahindra Bank Fined for Rule Violations

The Reserve Bank of India has fined Kotak Mahindra Bank Rs 61.95 lakh for not complying with norms related to basic savings accounts, business correspondents, and credit information company rules. The penalty follows a supervisory evaluation revealing multiple non-compliance issues, including duplicate accounts and inaccurate credit reporting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-12-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 19:43 IST
Kotak Mahindra Bank Fined for Rule Violations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday levied a significant monetary penalty of Rs 61.95 lakh on Kotak Mahindra Bank. This action was taken due to the bank's failure to adhere to regulations concerning basic savings bank deposit accounts, business correspondents, and credit information companies.

RBI outlined the reasons for the fine, citing non-compliance with specific directions issued under 'Access to Banking Services - Basic Savings Bank Deposit Account' and 'Scope of activities to be undertaken by Business Correspondents (BCs)'. Additionally, there was a breach of the Credit Information Companies Rules, 2006 (CIC Rules).

The penalty follows an RBI inspection for supervisory evaluation in 2024, revealing multiple discrepancies. These included the opening of additional BSBD accounts for customers, unauthorized activities with business correspondents, and the provision of inaccurate data to credit information companies. Despite the bank's responses and submissions, the RBI determined the violations warranted the penalty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025