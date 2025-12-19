Tragedy in South Sudan: UN Staff Member Found Dead After Detainment

In a tragic development, a United Nations staff member in South Sudan has been discovered dead after being detained by security personnel. The finding follows admissions by Army Lt. Lino Mariak Chol and two soldiers, who confessed to the killing and revealed the body's location in a residential area.

The deceased, Bol Roch Mayol, a South Sudanese national and longtime language assistant with the UN mission since 2011, was taken by five soldiers from a UN vehicle following a routine patrol. UN officials are pressing for an immediate investigation to hold the involved accountable, emphasizing that no motive has yet been established.

Violence against aid workers in South Sudan has intensified, with increased fatalities reported this year. The situation is further complicated by potential foreign aid cuts from the United States, adding fiscal strain on the UN mission amid its budget reduction and ongoing resurfacing conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)