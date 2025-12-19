Left Menu

Tragedy in South Sudan: UN Staff Member Found Dead After Detainment

A UN staff member in South Sudan was found dead following detainment by security personnel. Army Lt. Lino Mariak Chol confessed to the killing. The incident highlights rising violence against aid workers in the region. UN mission demands a thorough investigation, with possible reductions in foreign aid looming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 19-12-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 21:21 IST
Tragedy in South Sudan: UN Staff Member Found Dead After Detainment
  • Country:
  • Kenya

In a tragic development, a United Nations staff member in South Sudan has been discovered dead after being detained by security personnel. The finding follows admissions by Army Lt. Lino Mariak Chol and two soldiers, who confessed to the killing and revealed the body's location in a residential area.

The deceased, Bol Roch Mayol, a South Sudanese national and longtime language assistant with the UN mission since 2011, was taken by five soldiers from a UN vehicle following a routine patrol. UN officials are pressing for an immediate investigation to hold the involved accountable, emphasizing that no motive has yet been established.

Violence against aid workers in South Sudan has intensified, with increased fatalities reported this year. The situation is further complicated by potential foreign aid cuts from the United States, adding fiscal strain on the UN mission amid its budget reduction and ongoing resurfacing conflicts.

