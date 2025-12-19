Traditional Medicine: Winning Trust Through Science in the 21st Century

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has underscored the necessity for traditional medicine to gain the recognition it deserves by strengthening its scientific credibility during the WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine.

Modi announced several initiatives to propel traditional medicine forward, including the launch of the Ayush Integrated Services Portal and the introduction of the Ayush Mark. These efforts aim to establish a global benchmark for Ayush products and services's quality.

With technology rapidly transforming human lifestyles, Modi stressed the importance of adapting traditional healthcare practices to meet future challenges, advocating for a global commitment towards advancing these methods with trust and responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)