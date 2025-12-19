Left Menu

Eagles Triumph Over Hawkes, Set Up Final Showdown with Kites in WTL

Sumit Nagal and Shrivalli Bhamdipaty led the Eagles to victory over the Hawkes in the World Tennis League with a decisive 22-12 win. The Eagles now face the Kites in the final. Dhakshineswar Suresh's powerful performance helped the Kites overcome the Falcons, setting up a thrilling finale against the Eagles.

Bengaluru | Updated: 19-12-2025 21:20 IST
Sumit Nagal

In a dramatic conclusion to the World Tennis League's round of matches, Indian players Sumit Nagal and Shrivalli Bhamdipaty spearheaded the Eagles' commanding victory over the Hawkes, securing a place in the final against the Kites. The Eagles triumphed with a swift 22-12 win, bringing their total to 65 points.

The match between Nagal and world No. 23 Denis Shapovalov was highly anticipated, but Shapovalov's struggle with a neck injury led to a lopsided contest. With the Canadians' form faltering, Nagal seized the opportunity, cruising to an easy 6-1 victory.

Dhakshineswar Suresh's standout performance was the highlight of the evening, as he clinched a crucial win over former US Open champion Daniil Medvedev, enabling the Kites to edge past the Falcons and advance to the finals against the Eagles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

