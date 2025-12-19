Eagles Triumph Over Hawkes, Set Up Final Showdown with Kites in WTL

In a dramatic conclusion to the World Tennis League's round of matches, Indian players Sumit Nagal and Shrivalli Bhamdipaty spearheaded the Eagles' commanding victory over the Hawkes, securing a place in the final against the Kites. The Eagles triumphed with a swift 22-12 win, bringing their total to 65 points.

The match between Nagal and world No. 23 Denis Shapovalov was highly anticipated, but Shapovalov's struggle with a neck injury led to a lopsided contest. With the Canadians' form faltering, Nagal seized the opportunity, cruising to an easy 6-1 victory.

Dhakshineswar Suresh's standout performance was the highlight of the evening, as he clinched a crucial win over former US Open champion Daniil Medvedev, enabling the Kites to edge past the Falcons and advance to the finals against the Eagles.

(With inputs from agencies.)