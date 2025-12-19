Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Push for Reverse Migration Gains Momentum

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed officials to organize migrant panchayats to promote reverse migration. The state has made efforts to encourage this trend over the past few years. The government's initiatives aim to inform and involve migrants, seeking their suggestions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 19-12-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 21:19 IST
Pushkar Singh Dhami
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, urged officials to organize migrant panchayats statewide to foster reverse migration. Addressing the Uttarakhand Rural Development and Migration Prevention Commission, Dhami emphasized tackling migration challenges through several initiatives over the past years.

Dhami instructed the officials to involve migrants, both domestic and international, in these panchayats to discuss state efforts regarding reverse migration and collect their feedback. The commission members were also tasked with visiting other states to share Uttarakhand's successes and learn from innovative solutions.

Vice-Chairman Dr. S S Negi noted an emerging trend of reverse migration in rural regions, with people returning and engaging in tourism and small-scale industries, striving towards self-reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

