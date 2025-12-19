EU Wins WTO Backing in Olives Trade Dispute with US
The World Trade Organization granted the European Union approval to implement countermeasures against the United States in a trade conflict concerning olives. This decision allows the EU to impose retaliatory measures in response to the U.S. tariffs on Spanish olives, escalating tensions between the two economic powers.
The World Trade Organization (WTO) has authorized the European Union to impose countermeasures against the United States in a long-running dispute over olives. This decision marks a significant development in the trade tensions between the two regions.
The WTO's ruling supports the EU's stance that the U.S. tariffs on Spanish olives were unfair, allowing the EU to implement retaliatory actions. This could lead to increased economic strains between these global giants.
The move underscores the complexities of international trade laws and the WTO's role in mediating disputes, highlighting ongoing frictions in the global trade landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)