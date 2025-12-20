Uttar Pradesh's Transformation Journey: Service, Heritage, and Development
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath held a 'Janta Darbar' and highlighted the state's progress at the Indian Society of Nephrology conference. He emphasized UP's economic growth, cultural heritage, and significant advancements in healthcare and infrastructure, declaring UP as a revenue surplus state with rich historical significance.
In a demonstration of his commitment to governance as a service, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a 'Janta Darbar' at Gorakhnath Temple, personally addressing the concerns of citizens from various districts. The Chief Minister instructed officials for swift action, underscoring a governance model rooted in public trust and progress over the past 8.5 years.
Earlier in the day, CM Adityanath attended the 54th Annual Conference of the Indian Society of Nephrology where he detailed Uttar Pradesh's economic strides and celebrated its rich cultural heritage. The event, attended by over 1700 delegates, marks one of the major gatherings organized by SGPGI focused on advancements in nephrology.
During his address, the Chief Minister highlighted UP's spiritual and historical landmarks, including the newly constructed temple in Ayodhya, now the world's first solar city, and the historical significance of locations like Sarnath and Gorakhpur. He pointed out the crucial role of conferences in fostering development while also noting the exponential growth in medical infrastructure under his leadership.
