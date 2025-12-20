Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Prominent Temple Visit and Key Transport Initiatives Unveiled

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Saturday, visited the renowned Shri Salasar Balaji temple in Rajasthan's Churu district, seeking blessings at this revered site dedicated to Lord Hanuman. The temple, a significant pilgrimage attraction, draws numerous devotees from around the country.

During her visit, the Chief Minister engaged in rituals and briefly interacted with temple authorities and visiting devotees. Security arrangements were efficiently handled during her time at the site. Previously, on Thursday, Gupta launched new electric buses and an interstate bus service from the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in New Delhi, enhancing connectivity between Delhi and Dharuhera.

The Delhi CM emphasized the importance of the service for inter-state connectivity and championed electric buses as a critical measure to combat pollution. She also announced the revival of the university bus service, halted under the previous administration, and elaborated on initiatives like new automatic testing centers and a pink card system that enables free travel for women.