Celebrating Sashastra Seema Bal's 62 Years of Service

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Sashastra Seema Bal personnel and their families on the force's 62nd Raising Day, highlighting their role in national pride through border security and crisis response. Established in 1963, the SSB primarily protects Indian borders with Nepal and Bhutan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 13:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has extended his heartfelt greetings to the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel and their families as the force commemorates its 62nd Raising Day.

Through a message posted on social media platform 'X', Shah praised the SSB for standing strong in safeguarding India's frontiers and supporting citizens during crises, stating that the force has always brought pride to the nation.

Established in 1963 under the Union home ministry, the SSB's main duty is to secure India's unfenced borders with Nepal and Bhutan. The force also plays a significant role in handling various internal security challenges, boasting a strength of about 90,000 personnel. Salutations were offered to the martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

