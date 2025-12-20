Sreenivasan: The Genius Behind Malayalam Cinema's Soulful Satire

Actor-filmmaker Sreenivasan, a cornerstone of Malayalam cinema, passed away on Saturday after a long illness. Known for blending social criticism with humor, Sreenivasan crafted stories that mirrored societal issues, earning a unique place in the hearts of audiences and crafting a legacy that will last generations.

Breaking conventional molds, he transformed perceived disadvantages into acting strengths, creating iconic roles with actors like Mohanlal and Mammootty. His scripts, rich in political satire, remain some of the most revered in Indian cinema. He earned accolades not only for acting but also for his work as a scriptwriter, director, and producer.

Sreenivasan's sharp observations of societal norms and political landscapes made him an irreplaceable figure in the film industry. Although he had stepped away from cinema due to health reasons, his endeavors, including advocacy for organic farming, continued to make headlines, reflecting his enduring passion for societal progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)