RBI Compounds Violations Against Janapriya Townships

In a significant development, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has resolved long-standing violations by Janapriya Townships Private Limited by issuing a compounding order dated November 6, 2025. This order brings an end to the extensive investigations into violations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA).

The company's contraventions involved delays in reporting foreign inward remittances amounting to Rs. 64.66 Crore, late submission of Form FC-GPR totalling Rs. 13.20 Crore, and failure to file annual returns on foreign liabilities and assets over seven years. As stipulated by the RBI, these violations merited compounding.

Following a 'No Objection' from the Directorate of Enforcement, the RBI authorized the compounding with a one-time payment of Rs. 1,68,160. This decision underscores the cooperative enforcement between the RBI and the ED, ensuring compliance with the provisions of FEMA.

