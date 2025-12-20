Left Menu

Jordan's Strategic Role in US-Syria Strikes

Jordan's military joined the United States in launching large-scale retaliatory strikes on Islamic State targets in Syria. The strikes, conducted on Friday, came after an attack on American personnel, as reported by state-owned Jordan TV.

In a significant military maneuver, Jordan's army aligned with the United States to conduct extensive strikes on Islamic State positions in Syria. The operation unfolded on Friday, as confirmed by Jordan TV on Saturday.

The United States orchestrated these large-scale strikes targeting numerous Islamic State sites, U.S. officials disclosed. The offensive served as a response to an earlier attack on American personnel.

This collaborative action underscores the strategic military cooperation between Jordan and the United States amidst ongoing tensions in the region.

