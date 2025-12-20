Jordan's Strategic Role in US-Syria Strikes

In a significant military maneuver, Jordan's army aligned with the United States to conduct extensive strikes on Islamic State positions in Syria. The operation unfolded on Friday, as confirmed by Jordan TV on Saturday.

The United States orchestrated these large-scale strikes targeting numerous Islamic State sites, U.S. officials disclosed. The offensive served as a response to an earlier attack on American personnel.

This collaborative action underscores the strategic military cooperation between Jordan and the United States amidst ongoing tensions in the region.