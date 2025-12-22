Left Menu

China's Anti-Dumping Measures Intensify EU Trade Tensions

China has imposed anti-dumping duties on EU imports such as pork, brandy, and dairy, heightening trade tensions. These measures come in response to the EU's tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles. The ongoing investigations highlight significant economic implications for both regions.

Updated: 22-12-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 15:10 IST
The trade tensions between China and the European Union have intensified with China imposing new anti-dumping measures on several EU imports. This escalation follows the EU's decision to levy tariffs on China-made electric vehicles earlier this year, accusing them of being unfairly subsidized.

China's commerce ministry has taken decisive steps against EU products, including pork, brandy, and dairy. It announced duties on EU pork imports that are significantly lower than the preliminary rates, while reserving exceptions for major cognac producers in the case of brandy imports. Provisional duties were also enacted on certain dairy products after a probe into alleged subsidies.

In a broader context, these measures underline the ongoing friction in global trade dynamics, as both Beijing and Brussels appear committed to defending their economic interests fiercely. The European Commission has vowed to protect its exporters from what it perceives as unjust trade practices by China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

