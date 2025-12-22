Coromandel International Launches Innovative Fertinex Fertiliser

Coromandel International Ltd has marked a significant milestone by launching 'Fertinex', a cutting-edge water-soluble fertiliser.

Equipped with Smart Signalling Technology, this innovative product enhances plant-microbe interactions, leading to improved nutrient uptake and soil health.

The versatile Fertinex caters to a variety of crops, such as fruits, vegetables, pulses, and plantation crops, and was flagged off by the company's CEO at their Visakhapatnam facility.

