Coromandel International Launches Innovative Fertinex Fertiliser
Coromandel International Ltd has introduced 'Fertinex', a water-soluble fertiliser enhanced with Smart Signalling Technology for better nutrient absorption and soil health. It supports early crop establishment and suits various crops. The first batch was launched by CEO S Sankarasubramanian at the Visakhapatnam plant.
Coromandel International Ltd has marked a significant milestone by launching 'Fertinex', a cutting-edge water-soluble fertiliser.
Equipped with Smart Signalling Technology, this innovative product enhances plant-microbe interactions, leading to improved nutrient uptake and soil health.
The versatile Fertinex caters to a variety of crops, such as fruits, vegetables, pulses, and plantation crops, and was flagged off by the company's CEO at their Visakhapatnam facility.
