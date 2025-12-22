Sheep and Goats: The 'ATM of the Poor'

Sheep and goats have been termed the 'ATM of the poor' by Animal Husbandry and Dairying Secretary Naresh Pal Gangwar. Speaking at a symposium in Rajasthan, he emphasized the need for robust, research-driven strategies to unlock the potential these animals hold for rural livelihoods.

Gangwar highlighted the significance of integrating value chains in the sheep sector to mirror the successes seen in the dairy industry. He called for improvements in veterinary services to combat diseases, supported by PPR vaccination programs, indicating a collaborative effort between states and the Centre.

With declining demand for wool due to synthetic alternatives, there is an urgent need for enhancing productivity and developing high-performing breeds. Key officials stressed breed improvement programs under the National Livestock Mission, underscoring the importance of tailored resource recognition and policy framing.

(With inputs from agencies.)