Reviving Dogri: Embracing Heritage in Modern Times
Union Minister Jitendra Singh stresses the importance of government and community efforts in promoting regional languages like Dogri. He emphasizes the use of modern tools to engage the youth and underscores language as a cultural cornerstone, crucial to India's growth story under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 22-12-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 23:28 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted the government's commitment to promoting regional languages, emphasizing the timely promotion of Dogri under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
Speaking at the Dogri Manyata Diwas, Singh encouraged the use of digital platforms to engage younger generations, asserting that sustaining a language requires community pride and involvement.
Singh called for civil society's active participation in preserving cultural heritage, underscoring the integral role of regional languages in cultural identity and India's growth story.
