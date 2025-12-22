Data Centers Fueling Fossil Revival Amid AI Surge

Mexico's data center industry is booming, driven by the demands of artificial intelligence, but a lack of renewable energy infrastructure is forcing reliance on fossil fuels. This dependence contradicts earlier promises by tech giants to power operations sustainably.

Microsoft is among those resorting to natural gas generators as a temporary solution in Queretaro, the focal point of Mexico's data center surge. These facilities, however, exacerbate local pollution and strain on the power grid, underserved by upgrades in renewable sources.

As data centers continue to expand, industry leaders emphasize the need for a stronger electrical grid before fully transitioning to renewable energy. Despite Mexico's ambitious plans for solar power, the urgent AI-related energy demands highlight a challenging path ahead.

