Left Menu

Ex-Zhongzhi Chairman Gao Sentenced in Beijing for Illegal Deposits

A Beijing court sentenced former Zhongzhi Enterprise Group Co chairman, Gao, and others to prison for illegally taking public deposits, as reported by CCTV.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 23-12-2025 07:51 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 07:51 IST
Ex-Zhongzhi Chairman Gao Sentenced in Beijing for Illegal Deposits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

A Beijing court has handed down prison sentences to several individuals, including the former chairman of Zhongzhi Enterprise Group Co, for their involvement in illegal financial activities. Chinese state media, CCTV, reported the sentencing on Tuesday.

The individuals, led by the former chairman identified only by his surname Gao, were found guilty of illegally taking public deposits. The ruling marks a significant crackdown on white-collar crime in China, reflecting increased efforts by authorities to regulate financial misconduct.

The case attracted significant attention as it underscores the importance of adherence to legal financial practices in China's rapidly evolving economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025