CCTV Footage Unveils Police Assault on Pregnant Woman

New CCTV footage reveals a shocking police misconduct incident where a Station House Officer assaulted a pregnant woman, Shymol N J, at Ernakulam North police station. The footage shows officer N Prathap Chandran K G dragging and slapping her. Shymol alleged a cover-up, but legal action is promised after the footage release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 18-12-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 22:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a troubling revelation, CCTV footage has emerged showing a Station House Officer allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman, Shymol N J, at the Ernakulam North police station in June 2024. The footage depicts officer N Prathap Chandran K G dragging and slapping Shymol during the incident.

The conflict arose after Shymol's husband, Benjo, was detained in connection with a separate case. Shymol, who was three months pregnant at the time, intervened at the police station, pleading for leniency. Despite her efforts, the situation escalated, resulting in her own assault.

Shymol faced a legal struggle to access the footage, which she claims corroborates her complaint about the altercation. After public outcry and media coverage, State Police Chief Ravada Chandrasekhar pledged action, vowing that no officer will be permitted to assault citizens. The incident adds to a series of police misconduct allegations in Kerala.

