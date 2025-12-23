Left Menu

India Pledges $450 Million Aid for Sri Lanka Cyclone Relief

India has announced a $450 million assistance package to aid Sri Lanka in cyclone relief and infrastructure repair, addressing challenges posed by a new natural disaster amid economic recovery efforts.

Updated: 23-12-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 11:04 IST
India has pledged substantial assistance to Sri Lanka, offering a $450 million package aimed at cyclone relief and crucial infrastructure renovation. This announcement was made by Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar during his visit to the island nation.

Sri Lanka, which is still grappling with economic recovery following the crisis of 2022, faces additional challenges due to the recent cyclone. Jaishankar highlighted the urgent need for support in repairing damaged roads, railway lines, and bridges, along with rebuilding destroyed homes.

The package emphasizes India's commitment to Sri Lanka's recovery efforts, as stated in discussions with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath. India's timely assistance underscores the close ties between the two neighbors in times of adversity.

