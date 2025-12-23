Empowering Farmers and Women: A Vision for Progress

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel highlighted the transformative role of progressive farmers and Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) in modernizing agriculture, while speaking at an international congress on AI and robotics-based smart agriculture.

Patel applauded the efforts of KVKs in linking farmers with modern technology and noted the revolutionary changes agricultural practices have undergone in the past decade. She emphasized the importance of organic farming and water conservation to counter the declining groundwater levels and called for the adoption of modern irrigation systems.

The Governor also emphasized women's empowerment, recognizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives. She noted the crucial role women play in socio-economic development and celebrated their achievements in education, as evidenced by the high percentage of female graduates in state universities.

(With inputs from agencies.)