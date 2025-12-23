Left Menu

Empowering Farmers and Women: A Vision for Progress

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel commends progressive farmers and Krishi Vigyan Kendras for their role in modernizing agriculture at a congress on AI and robotics. She stresses organic farming and water conservation, highlights women's empowerment, and praises government initiatives for advancing agriculture and empowering women economically.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-12-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 22:21 IST
Empowering Farmers and Women: A Vision for Progress
Anandiben Patel
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel highlighted the transformative role of progressive farmers and Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) in modernizing agriculture, while speaking at an international congress on AI and robotics-based smart agriculture.

Patel applauded the efforts of KVKs in linking farmers with modern technology and noted the revolutionary changes agricultural practices have undergone in the past decade. She emphasized the importance of organic farming and water conservation to counter the declining groundwater levels and called for the adoption of modern irrigation systems.

The Governor also emphasized women's empowerment, recognizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives. She noted the crucial role women play in socio-economic development and celebrated their achievements in education, as evidenced by the high percentage of female graduates in state universities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025