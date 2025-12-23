Successful Trials Propel Akash-NG Missile for Indian Defence
The DRDO has successfully completed evaluation trials for the next-generation Akash missile system, readying it for induction into India's armed forces. Known for high precision, the system counters various aerial threats and enhances India's air defense with indigenous technology.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 23:17 IST
- Country:
- India
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) announced the successful completion of user evaluation trials for the Akash-NG missile system, positioning it for induction into the Indian armed forces.
This next-generation missile system has demonstrated exceptional precision against a range of aerial threats, from high-speed, low-altitude targets to high-altitude scenarios.
Equipped with an indigenous RF seeker and a dual-pulse solid rocket motor, the Akash-NG is set to significantly enhance India's air defense capabilities, according to official sources.
(With inputs from agencies.)