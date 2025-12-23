Successful Trials Propel Akash-NG Missile for Indian Defence

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) announced the successful completion of user evaluation trials for the Akash-NG missile system, positioning it for induction into the Indian armed forces.

This next-generation missile system has demonstrated exceptional precision against a range of aerial threats, from high-speed, low-altitude targets to high-altitude scenarios.

Equipped with an indigenous RF seeker and a dual-pulse solid rocket motor, the Akash-NG is set to significantly enhance India's air defense capabilities, according to official sources.

