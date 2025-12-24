Left Menu

Wage Garnishment Looms for Defaulted Student Loan Borrowers

The Trump administration is set to start garnishing wages of student loan borrowers who have defaulted, by early next year. Despite efforts for leniency, the action marks a shift towards stricter debt collection as the Biden administration attempts to extend some grace period amidst an affordability crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-12-2025 03:23 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 03:23 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration announced plans to begin wage garnishment for student loan borrowers in default starting early next year. Notices to approximately 1,000 borrowers will be issued in the week of January 7, 2024, with more notifications expected later.

Default status is applied to borrowers 270 days overdue on payments. Before garnishment, borrowers must receive a 30-day notice. The administration is resuming collections, which were paused due to the pandemic, ending leniency and restarting payments in October 2023, while the Biden administration offered a one-year grace period.

Criticism emerged from Persis Yu of the Student Borrower Protection Center, labeling the decision to garnish wages amid wage stagnation and affordability struggles as "cruel" and "unnecessary." The debate continues over priorities in addressing defaulted loans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025