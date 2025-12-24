Wage Garnishment Looms for Defaulted Student Loan Borrowers

The Trump administration announced plans to begin wage garnishment for student loan borrowers in default starting early next year. Notices to approximately 1,000 borrowers will be issued in the week of January 7, 2024, with more notifications expected later.

Default status is applied to borrowers 270 days overdue on payments. Before garnishment, borrowers must receive a 30-day notice. The administration is resuming collections, which were paused due to the pandemic, ending leniency and restarting payments in October 2023, while the Biden administration offered a one-year grace period.

Criticism emerged from Persis Yu of the Student Borrower Protection Center, labeling the decision to garnish wages amid wage stagnation and affordability struggles as "cruel" and "unnecessary." The debate continues over priorities in addressing defaulted loans.

