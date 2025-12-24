Tragedy Strikes: Gas Explosion Devastates Philadelphia Nursing Home

In a catastrophic event near Philadelphia, a suspected gas explosion severely damaged the Silver Lake Nursing Home on Tuesday. Rescue operations were launched immediately, but officials have yet to confirm potential casualties as multiple injuries were reported by a local NBC affiliate.

The Bucks County emergency dispatch center received reports shortly after 2 p.m. EST of an explosion resulting in injuries at the nursing home located in Bristol Township. The building sustained significant damage, with parts of it collapsing, as emergency crews from various agencies arrived to assist.

According to local news sources, over 50 patients were inside the facility, and an unknown number of them were evacuated by emergency personnel. Rescue teams continue to search for those trapped under debris. The incident is under active investigation, and authorities are providing updates as they emerge.