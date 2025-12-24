Left Menu

Navigating New Waters: US-South Korea Nuclear Submarine Pact

South Korea plans to collaborate with the United States on building nuclear-powered submarines, utilizing low-enriched uranium. The initiative, confirmed by Seoul's presidential adviser Wi Sung-lac, aims to enhance South Korea's naval capabilities while refraining from using highly enriched uranium.

Updated: 24-12-2025 08:21 IST
  • South Korea

South Korea and the United States are set to engage in negotiations to establish a treaty supporting Seoul's aspiration to construct nuclear-powered submarines with American assistance, according to a statement from Seoul's presidential adviser on Wednesday.

The proposed project envisions the use of low-enriched uranium as the energy source for these submarines. Importantly, South Korea does not intend to implement highly enriched uranium in this endeavor, as clarified by adviser Wi Sung-lac during a recent briefing.

This collaboration marks a significant step in bolstering South Korea's naval strength while maintaining cautious control over uranium enrichment levels, reflecting broader strategic and security interests in the region.

