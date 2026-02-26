Chhattisgarh Custodial Deaths Stir Assembly Turmoil

The Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly erupted in chaos on Thursday following the government's disclosure of 66 custodial deaths over the last 13 months. The revelation led the Congress to demand an investigation into the death of tribal leader Jeevan Thakur while in judicial custody.

During the Question Hour, former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel pressed the BJP government to provide details on custodial deaths between January 2025 and January 2026. He also questioned if inquiries were conducted according to National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) guidelines.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma reported that 66 inmates died, with inquiries into 18 of those deaths completed. Baghel highlighted the case of Thakur, who passed away due to alleged negligence, sparking protests and a demand for a committee investigation, to which Sharma suggested allowing the judicial inquiry to conclude first.

(With inputs from agencies.)