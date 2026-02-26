Left Menu

Tensions Soar as Cuba Confronts Florida-Registered Speedboat

The Kremlin expressed concern over a heated incident involving a Florida-registered speedboat off the Cuban coast, resulting in casualties. Russia called it an aggressive U.S. provocation amid rising tensions. Kremlin spokesman emphasized the need to address Cuba's humanitarian situation without obstruction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 26-02-2026 15:04 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 15:04 IST
Tensions Soar as Cuba Confronts Florida-Registered Speedboat
  • Country:
  • Russia

Tensions between the United States and Cuba escalated following a violent clash involving a Florida-registered speedboat. Cuban forces reportedly killed four exiles and injured six after the vessel entered Cuban waters and engaged with local patrols. Russia labeled the event as an aggressive U.S. provocation.

The Kremlin responded by urging restraint, warning that the situation in Cuba was becoming increasingly volatile. This comes at a time when diplomatic relations between Washington and Moscow are already strained.

Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesperson, underscored the importance of addressing humanitarian needs in Cuba. He urged all parties not to interfere with efforts to provide necessary humanitarian aid to the Cuban people.

