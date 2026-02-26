Tensions between the United States and Cuba escalated following a violent clash involving a Florida-registered speedboat. Cuban forces reportedly killed four exiles and injured six after the vessel entered Cuban waters and engaged with local patrols. Russia labeled the event as an aggressive U.S. provocation.

The Kremlin responded by urging restraint, warning that the situation in Cuba was becoming increasingly volatile. This comes at a time when diplomatic relations between Washington and Moscow are already strained.

Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesperson, underscored the importance of addressing humanitarian needs in Cuba. He urged all parties not to interfere with efforts to provide necessary humanitarian aid to the Cuban people.