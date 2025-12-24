Left Menu

Eneos Poised to Acquire Chevron's Singapore Refinery Stake

Japan's leading oil refiner, Eneos, is reportedly set to outbid competitors for Chevron's share in a Singapore refinery valued at $1 billion. Despite nearing completion, the deal may face delays. Rival international bidders include Vitol and Glencore, but neither Chevron nor Eneos have confirmed the reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 10:55 IST
Eneos Poised to Acquire Chevron's Singapore Refinery Stake

In a competitive race for regional dominance, Japan's top oil refiner, Eneos, edges closer to acquiring Chevron's stake in a major Singapore refinery. The transaction, said to be in its final stages, could face potential delays, insiders revealed to Bloomberg News.

With analysts pegging the refinery's worth at approximately $1 billion, interest from global powerhouses like Vitol and Glencore underscores its strategic significance in the region. The 50% stake up for grabs marks a significant player shift in the refining landscape.

As anticipation mounts, both Chevron and Eneos have remained tight-lipped, refraining from commenting on the report. Verification from Reuters also remains pending, adding an air of intrigue to an already high-stakes deal.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025