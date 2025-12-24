Sabarimala Temple Glows with Vibrant Karpoorazhi Procession

The Sabarimala temple was bathed in a vibrant display of colors and spirituality as the Karpoorazhi festival lit up the evening skies on Tuesday. Devotees from far and wide gathered to immerse themselves in the rich cultural heritage of the shrine, showcased through harmonious music and dazzling illuminations.

As part of the festivities, the Travancore Devaswom Board organized a grand Karpoorazhi procession. The colorful spectacle featured an array of traditional elements, including fire torches, thakil, nadaswaram, and elaborate tableau displays. Devotees witnessed the striking parade as it journeyed from the Kodimaram, passing through key temple areas before culminating at the Nadappanthal.

Earlier that morning, another auspicious ceremony unfolded as the Thanka Anki, or golden attire, for Lord Ayyappa was transported from the Aranmula Parthasarathy Temple. The sacred procession, marking a pivotal ritual in the lead-up to the Mandala Pooja, drew crowds of devotees eager to catch sight of the ornate chariot carrying this precious donation.

Heavy police presence ensured the safety of the pilgrims and smooth progress of both events. The annual pilgrimage season at Sabarimala is expected to attract record numbers, with the Thanka Anki set to arrive at the temple for a special Deeparadhana on December 26, concluding with the Mandala Pooja where Lord Ayyappa will don the golden attire.