Beijing Eases Home-Buying Restrictions Amid Falling Prices

In a bid to combat declining real estate prices, Beijing's local government has relaxed its home-buying restrictions.

The revised policy allows non-local residents, who have completed one year of consecutive income tax payments, to purchase homes in the capital. This is a revision from the previous two-year requirement.

Additionally, families with more than one child are now permitted to buy an extra home in downtown Beijing, as stated by municipal housing authorities on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)