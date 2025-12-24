Beijing Eases Home-Buying Restrictions Amid Falling Prices
Beijing's authorities have reduced the restrictions on home purchases to increase demand due to declining prices. Now, non-local residents who have paid income tax for one year can buy homes. Families with more than one child can acquire an additional home in downtown Beijing.
In a bid to combat declining real estate prices, Beijing's local government has relaxed its home-buying restrictions.
The revised policy allows non-local residents, who have completed one year of consecutive income tax payments, to purchase homes in the capital. This is a revision from the previous two-year requirement.
Additionally, families with more than one child are now permitted to buy an extra home in downtown Beijing, as stated by municipal housing authorities on Wednesday.
