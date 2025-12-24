Port Attacks Threaten Ukraine's Key Food Exports

Recent escalations in Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports are threatening the country's crucial food exports, exacerbating global supply challenges. Despite adopting alternative transport methods like rail, Ukrainian farmers are grappling with the fallout.

Ukraine stands as a major player in the global export of wheat, corn, and sunflower oil. However, a series of relentless Russian assaults on ports in the Odesa region have drastically cut down their export capacity. The Ukrainian Agricultural Council (UAC) has noted contract defaults as exporters struggle to meet shipment deadlines.

Rerouting efforts to Danube River ports face new hurdles due to damaged logistics routes, aggravating the situation further. According to the UAC, wheat exports have fallen significantly short of projections, and similar downtrends are evident in corn and sunflower oil exports. The Ukrainian economy ministry confirms a year-on-year decline in total grain exports.