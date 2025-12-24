Kerala's Response to Tragic Mob Lynching Incident

The Kerala government has announced a significant financial aid of Rs 30 lakh to support the family of Ramnarayan, a Chhattisgarh native, who tragically lost his life in a mob lynching incident near Walayar in Palakkad district. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed the aid, sourced from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund.

According to the aid distribution plan, Rs five lakh will go to both the wife and mother of the deceased, while Rs 10 lakh will be allocated to each of his two children. The funds reserved for the children will be placed in fixed deposits, ensuring the interest benefits their needs. This aid comes as a response to the family's loss of their sole breadwinner.

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation, with CM Vijayan vowing to ensure justice and maximum punishment for those involved. He alleged that a hate-driven ideology from northern states may have influenced the crime and condemned attempts to misbrand the victim. Emphasizing Kerala's cultural values, Vijayan highlighted recent humanitarian acts, showcasing the state's commitment to unity and compassion.

(With inputs from agencies.)