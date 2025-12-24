Left Menu

CATL's Lithium Mine Resumption Sparks Interest

Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) plans to resume production at its Jianxiawo lithium mine in Yichun, Jiangxi, around the Chinese New Year. Operations were halted in August due to an expired mining licence, as reported by the Chinese media outlet Jiemian.

Updated: 24-12-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 17:29 IST
  • China

Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) is poised to restart operations at its Jianxiawo lithium mine. The production, halted since August due to an expired licence, is set to resume around the Chinese New Year, according to Jiemian, a Chinese media outlet.

The mine, located in Yichun in Jiangxi province, was temporarily shut down, affecting CATL's production capabilities. This closure followed the expiration of the necessary mining licence, leading to a stall in operation.

As one of China's leading battery manufacturers, CATL is eager to recommence activities and continue its contribution to the lithium market. The resumption is anticipated to invigorate the local economy and meet the growing demand for batteries.

