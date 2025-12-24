Alcohol's Silent Threat: The Alarming Link to Oral Cancer

A groundbreaking study from the Tata Memorial Centre has highlighted a troubling connection between alcohol consumption and oral cancer. The research reveals that even a single drink a day can amplify the risk by 50%, making it a silent but significant health threat.

All types of alcohol, including popular beverages like beer and whisky, as well as locally brewed alternatives like toddy and tharra, contribute to an increased risk of buccal cavity cancer. The study published in BMJ Global Health emphasizes that its most severe impact stems from local brews.

The report calls for immediate public health action, urging stricter alcohol and tobacco regulations. This is especially crucial in states with high oral cancer rates. Experts say eliminating these substances could drastically reduce cancer cases, underscoring the urgent need for revised alcohol policies in India.

