Left Menu

Alcohol's Silent Threat: The Alarming Link to Oral Cancer

A study by the Tata Memorial Centre reveals that even one daily alcoholic drink can increase the risk of oral cancer by 50%. All types of alcohol, particularly local brews, heighten the risk, especially when combined with tobacco. The study stresses the need for stricter alcohol control policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 20:30 IST
Alcohol's Silent Threat: The Alarming Link to Oral Cancer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A groundbreaking study from the Tata Memorial Centre has highlighted a troubling connection between alcohol consumption and oral cancer. The research reveals that even a single drink a day can amplify the risk by 50%, making it a silent but significant health threat.

All types of alcohol, including popular beverages like beer and whisky, as well as locally brewed alternatives like toddy and tharra, contribute to an increased risk of buccal cavity cancer. The study published in BMJ Global Health emphasizes that its most severe impact stems from local brews.

The report calls for immediate public health action, urging stricter alcohol and tobacco regulations. This is especially crucial in states with high oral cancer rates. Experts say eliminating these substances could drastically reduce cancer cases, underscoring the urgent need for revised alcohol policies in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025